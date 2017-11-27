

CTV Kitchener





The owner of a sailboat being kept at the Port Dover marina got an unexpected surprise when they went to check on it.

Norfolk County OPP say they were contacted last Friday by a person reporting that there had been an intruder on their boat.

The caller said they had gone to check on their boat, and found a man sleeping inside it – a man who ran away once he realized what was happening.

Nothing was reported missing or damaged inside the boat.