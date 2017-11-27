Featured
Catching Zs, not fish: Sailboat owner finds stranger asleep inside
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 27, 2017 5:42PM EST
The owner of a sailboat being kept at the Port Dover marina got an unexpected surprise when they went to check on it.
Norfolk County OPP say they were contacted last Friday by a person reporting that there had been an intruder on their boat.
The caller said they had gone to check on their boat, and found a man sleeping inside it – a man who ran away once he realized what was happening.
Nothing was reported missing or damaged inside the boat.