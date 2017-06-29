

CTV Kitchener





The Ontario SPCA is investigating what it calls an "extremely disturbing" incident in which a cat was found dead in a waterway in Cambridge, having been tied to a bag of rocks.

“This is upsetting,” Ontario SPCA investigator Tracy Laraway said in an interview.

“It’s scary. It’s horrible.”

The cat, a four-year-old orange tabby named Bo, went missing on Monday. Its owners reported it missing the following day.

On Wednesday, authorities were notified that the cat had been found by a kayaker in Devil’s Creek, which runs through the Blair Road area.

“This was a well-loved family cat,” Laraway said.