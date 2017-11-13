

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found dead in a parking lot in Haldimand County.

The discovery of the man’s body brought police and paramedics to a church on Main Street North in Hagersville, about 30 kilometres southeast of Brantford, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haldimand County say he is a 59-year-old Hagersville resident.