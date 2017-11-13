Featured
Case of dead man in church parking lot not suspicious: OPP
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 3:25PM EST
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man found dead in a parking lot in Haldimand County.
The discovery of the man’s body brought police and paramedics to a church on Main Street North in Hagersville, about 30 kilometres southeast of Brantford, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Haldimand County say he is a 59-year-old Hagersville resident.