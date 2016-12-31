Featured
Carfentanil found in Hamilton
In this June 27, 2016 photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a member of the RCMP opens a printer ink bottle containing the opioid carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 31, 2016 12:30PM EST
Police in Hamilton say a bottle seized last month, that was suspected to contain a liquid form of the deadly opioid fentanyl, actually contained the more powerful drug carfentanil.
Officers seized the drug on November 5th after the person who had the bottle turned it over to police, saying they were aware of the dangers of liquid fentanyl.
The bottle -- in the form of an unmarked nasal inhaler -- was analyzed, and police say they were notified yesterday that it contained carfentanil.
More than 500 overdose deaths in Ontario in the past five years have been linked to fentanyl, and carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.