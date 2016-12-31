

The Canadian Press





Police in Hamilton say a bottle seized last month, that was suspected to contain a liquid form of the deadly opioid fentanyl, actually contained the more powerful drug carfentanil.

Officers seized the drug on November 5th after the person who had the bottle turned it over to police, saying they were aware of the dangers of liquid fentanyl.

The bottle -- in the form of an unmarked nasal inhaler -- was analyzed, and police say they were notified yesterday that it contained carfentanil.

More than 500 overdose deaths in Ontario in the past five years have been linked to fentanyl, and carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.