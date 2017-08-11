

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman has been charged in connection with a crash near Listowel that sent three people, including herself, to hospital.

The 19 year old has been charged with careless driving.

She suffered minor injuries in the head-on crash, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on Line 86 near Wellington Road 9/Perth Road 140.

Perth County OPP investigators believe her eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane to pass another eastbound vehicle, then hit an oncoming westbound vehicle.

Two Wellington North residents in the oncoming vehicle were hurt. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, although her condition was later upgraded to stable.