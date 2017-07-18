

CTV Kitchener





A driver injured when his pickup truck and a dump truck collided near Ayr has been charged with careless driving.

The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northumberland Street and Alps Road in North Dumfries.

The driver of the pickup, a 33-year-old man from Oxford County, was thrown from his truck. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to careless driving, he has been charged with failure to wear a seat belt.