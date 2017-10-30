

CTV Kitchener





A two-vehicle collision near Woodstock left two people injured and a third person facing a charge of careless driving.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on Oxford Road 15, just south of Highway 401 and east of the Woodstock city limits.

Oxford County OPP say a car crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a pickup truck that was attempting to avoid it.

The car rolled over, trapping one passenger to the point that emergency crews had to get them out of the vehicle. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and is expected to survive.

The truck landed on its side. Its driver was not hurt.

The driver of the car, a 35-year-old Woodstock man who received minor injuries in the crash, has been charged with careless driving.