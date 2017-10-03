

A driver has been charged in connection with a crash in Waterloo which sent a cyclist to hospital with serious injuries.

A 46-year-old woman from Burford has been charged with careless driving for her role in the crash, which occurred Monday afternoon at Erb Street and University Avenue.

Waterloo Regional Police say she was making a left turn onto Erb when she hit the cyclist.

The 64-year-old Kitchener man on the bicycle was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.