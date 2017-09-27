

CTV Kitchener





A transport truck hit a rail bridge west of Ingersoll Tuesday afternoon.

The bridge runs over the 17th Line in Zorra Township, near the community of Putnam.

According to Oxford County OPP, the collision left the truck and bridge with significant damage.

The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old Windsor man, was charged with careless driving.

No injuries were reported.

The same bridge was hit by a feed truck in 2014.