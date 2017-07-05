

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man is facing charges including dangerous driving after allegedly driving away from a police traffic stop in that city.

Waterloo Regional Police say the man’s car was stopped late Tuesday night on Hespeler Road, near Eagle Street.

It allegedly took off, and was not pursued by police. Less than an hour later, it turned up in a ditch 20 kilometres away along Forestell Road, just outside Guelph.

A 37-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving, failure to stop for police, being impaired by drugs and driving while disqualified.

He was also taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.