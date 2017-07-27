

CTV Kitchener





A robbery in Waterloo’s north end has police looking for one man.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a man was robbed around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Quiet Place.

Police say the man approached another man as the other man walked from his car to his home, demanded that man’s keys and used the keys to take the car.

The car was later found, but the man who had taken it was nowhere to be seen.

He is described as a thin, 6’1” black man in his 20s. Police say he was wearing a dark hoodie.