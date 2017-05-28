

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a crash just west of St. Agatha involving a car and pickup truck.

It happened at the intersection of Erbs Road and Sandhills Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The car was at the stop sign on Sandhills Road and, moments later, it hit a pickup truck towing a trailer that was travelling on Erbs Road.

The front end of the car had significant damage. The force of the impact sent the trailer into a nearby field.

The driver of the car was not seriously hurt.

Police say charges are pending.