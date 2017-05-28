Featured
Car slams into back of truck towing a trailer
The front end of a car was damaged after it hit a trailer being towed by a pickup truck. (May 28, 2017)
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 6:23PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a crash just west of St. Agatha involving a car and pickup truck.
It happened at the intersection of Erbs Road and Sandhills Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.
The car was at the stop sign on Sandhills Road and, moments later, it hit a pickup truck towing a trailer that was travelling on Erbs Road.
The front end of the car had significant damage. The force of the impact sent the trailer into a nearby field.
The driver of the car was not seriously hurt.
Police say charges are pending.
