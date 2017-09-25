

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man has been charged with stunt driving after allegedly being tracked at more than double the speed limit in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say the vehicle was stopped shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, after a radar device clocked it at 167 km/h.

It happened on Hespeler Road near Guelph Avenue, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

The 34-year-old man lost his vehicle and driver’s licence for one week, and could face further consequences through the court system.