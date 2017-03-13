

CTV Kitchener





A driver was briefly trapped in their car Monday morning following a collision in Kitchener.

There were two people in the car when it left the road near Homer Watson Boulevard and Hoffman Street around 11:30 a.m.

The car ended up in the ditch, with the driver’s door pinned against trees.

The driver was helped out the passenger side of the car. No injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if weather was a factor in the condition. Roads in the area were slick and partially snow-covered at the time, as a system that was expected to leave at least 10 cm of snow on Waterloo Region by Tuesday night had made its arrival in the region.