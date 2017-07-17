

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Kitchener.

The 38-year-old man was hit shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, in a parking lot at Ontario and Joseph streets.

Waterloo Regional Police said his injuries were not considered serious.

After hitting the pedestrian, the car hit a convenience store, shattering one of the store’s front windows.

According to police, no charges will be laid.