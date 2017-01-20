Featured
Car hits pedestrian and Listowel Memorial Hospital
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 1:01PM EST
Two people were hurt Friday morning when a car hit a pedestrian outside Listowel Memorial Hospital – as well as the hospital building.
Perth County OPP say the collision occurred around 11 a.m.
The driver of the car and the pedestrian were both taken to hospital. Information on the extent of their injuries was not clear.
Police are investigating the collision.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
Kitchener Weather Change city
2 °CLight rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10