

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Nobody was hurt Friday morning when a car collided with a house in Kitchener’s west end.

Ashok Manani says he was in his bed around 8 a.m. when he heard a loud noise.

“The whole house (was) shaking,” he said.

After getting dressed and going outside, he discovered that a car had clipped his house after losing control while coming around a bend in the road.

Manini lives on Broken Oak Crescent, off of Westheights Drive.

He says Friday morning wasn’t the first time cars have had trouble with the bend and ended up on his property.

Damage to the home did not appear to be significant. No injuries were reported.

With reporting by Tyler Calver