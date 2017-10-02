Featured
Car hits bike in Waterloo; cyclist hurt
A cyclist suffered a leg injury when his bike was hit by a car at Erb Street West and University Avenue in Waterloo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 6:10PM EDT
A cyclist’s head struck the windshield of a vehicle that had just hit the man’s bicycle, Waterloo Regional Police say.
The crash occurred during the 4 p.m. hour Monday at Erb Street West and University Avenue in Waterloo.
According to police, the car was making a left turn onto Erb when it hit the cyclist in the intersection.
The car’s windshield was shattered, while several pieces of the bicycle were left scattered across the road.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of a leg injury.
Police said the driver would likely be charged.