A cyclist’s head struck the windshield of a vehicle that had just hit the man’s bicycle, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The crash occurred during the 4 p.m. hour Monday at Erb Street West and University Avenue in Waterloo.

According to police, the car was making a left turn onto Erb when it hit the cyclist in the intersection.

The car’s windshield was shattered, while several pieces of the bicycle were left scattered across the road.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

Police said the driver would likely be charged.