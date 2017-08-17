

CTV Kitchener





A 42-year-old Mitchell man is dead after crashing his vehicle near St. Mary’s.

It happened Wednesday just before midnight on Line 10.

OPP say the vehicle veered off the road and went into a ditch 20 feet deep. It struck several trees before coming to rest on its roof.

Andre Neshaw died at the scene.

OPP say excessive speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The driver is believed to have been going more than double the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.