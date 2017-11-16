

CTV Kitchener





A medical condition may be to blame which saw a car go airborne in a Woodstock parking lot and land on its roof, police say.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Woodstock Collegiate Institute.

According to police, the car hit a parked SUV as it flew through the air, pushing the SUV into two other parked vehicles.

The driver of the car, an 85-year-old Woodstock woman, was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a facility in London for treatment.

Police say they’re investigating the cause of the crash, include whether the woman suffered a medical emergency.