

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Weather is being considered a contributing factor in a collision west of Waterloo that left a car on its roof in a ditch.

The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Notre Dame Drive, near Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.

Officials at the scene said that the driver of the car was uninjured.

A tow truck was brought in to pull the car out of the ditch.

With reporting by Daryl Morris