Car flips on roof in Wellesley Township
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 5:08PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 6:30PM EST
Weather is being considered a contributing factor in a collision west of Waterloo that left a car on its roof in a ditch.
The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. on Notre Dame Drive, near Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township.
Officials at the scene said that the driver of the car was uninjured.
A tow truck was brought in to pull the car out of the ditch.
With reporting by Daryl Morris
