Featured
Car crosses centre line causing collision in Cambridge
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013. (Brian Dunseith / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:59AM EST
Two people were left with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle crossed over the centre line into oncoming traffic.
Waterloo Regional Police said the two-vehicle collision happened around 7:45 p.m., Monday, on Blair Road in Cambridge.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that crossed over the center line, along with the passenger in the oncoming vehicle that was hit, were injured.
Police said a 50-year-old Burlington man was charged with careless driving.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- OPG, Metrolinx planning big salary boosts for top executives
- People with Canadian passports not affected by travel ban, U.S. confirms
- Ontario sees 30% rise in deceased organ donations
- 6-month jail term added to sentence for former massage therapist
- Car crosses centre line causing collision in Cambridge