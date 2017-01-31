

CTV Kitchener





Two people were left with non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle crossed over the centre line into oncoming traffic.

Waterloo Regional Police said the two-vehicle collision happened around 7:45 p.m., Monday, on Blair Road in Cambridge.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that crossed over the center line, along with the passenger in the oncoming vehicle that was hit, were injured.

Police said a 50-year-old Burlington man was charged with careless driving.