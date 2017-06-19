Featured
Car crashes into Cambridge home
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 7:15AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a car jumped the curb, drove across the lawn and hit a house on Sunday night.
No one was hurt but both the home and garden are damaged. Several shrubs were destroyed.
Police say a woman was behind the wheel.
They’re trying to determine what caused the crash, no charges have been laid at this time.
