

CTV Kitchener





A car ended up on the wrong side of the road in Kitchener, where it hit a Grand River Transit bus.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Queen’s Boulevard west of Fischer-Hallman Road.

The bus was headed eastbound on Queen's, while the car was westbound in the far eastbound lane.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured in the crash.