Featured
Car and truck transporting pigs collide on highway
A woman working near the site of the crash took this photo. (Source: Shania Hohl)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 5:39PM EDT
A transport truck could be seen in the ditch at highway 7/8 and Peel Street Monday evening, after it collided with another vehicle.
The collision happened around 5 p.m., blocking eastbound lanes.
Emergency crews are on scene. There is no word yet on any injuries to the people or livestock involved, or what may have caused the collision.
UPDATE:COLLISION: Hwy 7/8 and Peel St #NewHamburg - East bound lanes blocked. NB/SB lanes blocked on Peel St - Only 1 W/B lane getting by^ag— OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) March 20, 2017
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Ontario Fire Marshal investigating cause of Guelph apartment fire
- Police say 47-year-old man arrested, charged in connection with Clinton fire
- Car and truck transporting pigs collide on highway
- 2-vehicle collision leaves 1 car with significant damage
- Canadian accused in Yahoo hack posed 'extremely high flight risk': documents