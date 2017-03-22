

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision near the community of Lucknow, west of Wingham.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, on Bruce County Road 86 near Harper Line. It involved a car and a fuel truck.

Huron County OPP say the woman driving the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, then airlifted to a hospital in London and later pronounced dead.

She has been identified as Diane Maize, a 54-year-old resident of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.