Car and fuel truck collide, leaving 1 driver dead
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 11:53AM EDT
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision near the community of Lucknow, west of Wingham.
The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, on Bruce County Road 86 near Harper Line. It involved a car and a fuel truck.
Huron County OPP say the woman driving the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, then airlifted to a hospital in London and later pronounced dead.
She has been identified as Diane Maize, a 54-year-old resident of Ashfield-Colborne-Wawanosh.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
