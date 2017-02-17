

The Canadian Press





When it comes to wait times for medical attention in emergency rooms, Canadians are waiting the longest compared to patients in 11 other industrialized countries.

A report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information finds 29 per cent of Canadians said they had to wait four hours or longer to be seen by a practitioner during their most recent emergency department visit.

That's almost three times the international average.

Patients in France fared the best, with just one per cent having to wait that long.

The report also found that when it comes to a referral to a specialist, Canadians faced the longest delays, with 56 per cent waiting longer than four weeks.

Despite the queues, almost three-quarters of Canadians still rate the quality of their care as very good or excellent -- significantly higher than the international average.