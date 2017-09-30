Featured
Canadian Armed Forces training in Guelph
A Canadian flag sits on a member of the Canadian Armed Forces in this file photo. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:52AM EDT
The Canadian Armed Forces are training at the Guelph Correctional Centre.
The exercises are to begin today and run through October 3rd.
Residents are being advised that there will be higher noise levels and low-level helicopters flying for the duration of the training activities.
Though there are heritage buildings on site, officials say none of the training will be done at or near designated structures.