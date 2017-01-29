

CTV Kitchener





Members of Canada’s technology sector, including several local leaders, have added their names to an open letter decrying President Donald Trump’s executive order barring visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

“People have really banded together to say we don't stand for this and we really want something to change,” said Samantha Clark of Communitech.

Representatives from locally-based companies like HoneyPot, Unitron, and PiinPoint have added their names to the letter organized by Tech Without Borders.

The letter also includes names from Canadian representatives who work for technology giants like Google, Facebook, and Shopify and says they support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's message that Canada must and will remain inclusive to all nationalities.

“The best thing about being Canadian is understanding that diversity is strength,” said Jennifer Moss, who co-founded Kitchener-based Plasticity Labs and speaks for Tech Without Borders.

“These are people that have been vetted. Some of them have Green Cards. Many of them have visas and the ability to work in the U.S.”

The letter urges Ottawa to provide working visas to technology workers affected by the ban.

It requests Ottawa issue visa allowing people who were working in the U.S. technology sector to live and work in Canada while they apply for permanent residency here, if they choose.

"If you're not interested in keeping people that are extremely talented, intelligent, brilliant minds from all around the world, and turning them away at the borders, we're happy to take those people in our country," Moss said.

Canada's tech industry is facing a shortage of programmers and other skilled information technology professionals.

“We have the power to bring people in an inclusive way. It’s good for our economy. It’s also good for innovation. It’s just smart business,” said Moss.

The Tech Without Borders letter had hundreds of signatories as of Sunday.

With reporting from Nadia Matos and files from The Canadian Press