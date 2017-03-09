

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Canadians are buying more vehicles than ever, and automakers are seeing increased profits as a result – but that hasn’t yet translated to more vehicles being manufactured in this country.

Data released by Statistics Canada this week shows that auto sales rose by 22.4 per cent between 2010 and 2015, bringing the industry back from pre-recession lows.

The biggest increases were seen by light trucks – a category covering pickup trucks, minivans and SUVs – and non-American brands.

Despite the increase in Canadian consumer demand, automakers have been moving production outside the country in recent years – leaving Canadian production levels still lower than where they were a decade ago.

Statistics Canada found that domestic auto manufacturing output declined by 9.5 per cent from 2007 to 2015, while auto parts manufacturing output fell by 7.1 per cent.

While jobs in auto manufacturing fell during that time period, more Canadians found employment in the wholesale and retail parts of the auto sector.

Canada is now responsible for 12.7 per cent of vehicles manufactured in North America, down from 16.5 per cent in 2005.

If there is a bright spot in the data for Canadian auto manufacturing, it’s that automakers have started investing more money in their Canadian facilities.

That trend began in 2015, bringing an end to a period of low investment that dated back to the recession.

Once those upgrades were in place, vehicles started being turned out at the fastest pace since before the recession.