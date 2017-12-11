

CTV Kitchener





If you have a package to send, Monday is your last chance to mail it normally and be sure that it will arrive before Christmas.

Canada Post says Dec. 11 is the deadline for sending packages through the regular mail service.

It’s the first of a series of holiday shipping deadlines, the remainder of which come next week.

Packages can be sent through the agency’s Xpresspost system until Dec. 20 and as priority mail until Dec. 21, and still arrive at their destination before Christmas.

For cards and letters, pre-Christmas delivery is guaranteed nationally if they are sent by Dec. 18, provincially up to Dec. 19 and locally up to Dec. 20.