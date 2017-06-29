

CTV Kitchener





A Canada Day weekend like no other will bring Waterloo Region’s businesses and services their fair share of closures and modified hours.

Here are some of the highlights:

Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on Saturday and Sunday, and resume normal service on Monday

Curbside waste collection will run as usual on Monday; the region’s waste drop-off sites will be closed on Saturday

All Region of Waterloo Library branches will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Kitchener Public Library, Waterloo Public Library and Idea Exchange branches will be closed Saturday and Sunday, but open as usual on Monday

The Kitchener Market, Cambridge Market and St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market will be open as usual on Saturday

All community centres in Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge are closed on Saturday; many in Cambridge are also closed on Monday

Most municipal offices are closed Monday

Most grocery stores are closed Saturday, but otherwise open regular hours

Some drugstores are closed on Saturday, while others are open modified hours and others open as usual; check your local store for details

Canada Post is not delivering mail on Monday

LCBO and The Beer Store locations are closed on Saturday, but open Sunday and Monday

It’s also worth noting that Waterloo Region’s cities have different rules around when fireworks can be set off. Fireworks are legal in Kitchener and Cambridge from Friday through Sunday, and in Waterloo until July 8.