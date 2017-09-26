

CTV Kitchener





More than one week after workers at the CAMI assembly plant walked off the job, negotiations aimed at reaching a new contract have resumed.

Unifor Local 88, which represents the approximately 2,500 unionized workers at the General Motors-run facility, broke through a deadlock by submitting a new offer to the automaker on Monday.

According to the union, GM has since responded to that offer.

“Some progress has been made, therefore (we) will be moving back into the hotel to continue talks,” the union said Tuesday in an update to its members.

The union has said that its main concern is getting a guarantee from the company that the Ingersoll plant will continue to produce the Chevrolet Equinox.