Doha Shahin is a Canadian citizen originally from Egypt – which is not from one of the seven countries affected by a travel ban in the United States.

She estimates that she has crossed the Canada/U.S. border more than 100 times since she arrived in this country in 1990.

And despite all of that, she says, her experience doing the exact same thing last week has left her feeling insulted and humiliated.

On Sunday, the Cambridge woman flew to the United States to spend a few days with her daughter and grandchildren.

She says she expected that there might be issues, given that her trip came less than 48 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning residents of seven predominantly Muslim countries from being admitted into the United States – but she wasn’t concerned enough to cancel her trip.

“There was nothing that was going to not let me see my grandchildren,” she says.

First the border guard asked her why she was travelling. Then, she says, he asked her for her work permit.

“I said ‘Why would I need a work permit when I’m just going to visit my daughter and my grandchildren?’” she says.

“He said ‘But how is your daughter going to pay you if you don’t have your work permit?’”

Shahin says the line of questioning continued in that vein for some time, with the border guard repeatedly asking her if she had a work permit and if her daughter was going to be giving her money.

“He said ‘Aren’t you going to babysit and cook and clean for them? How is she going to pay you?’” she says.

“It was so ridiculous. It was nonsense.”

Shahin says she’s not sure if the guard was joking – although she says his “very firm” tone didn’t hit at that – or if he was trying to upset her, or if there was another reason for his questioning.

She says she had never been asked questions like that on any previous trip across the border.

While she doesn’t think she could have done anything to make the interaction go differently, she does wonder if it might have something to do with her Canadian passport specifying that she was born in Egypt.

“(That line) should just be removed. Canadians are just Canadians,” she says.

Shahin says her experience at the airport, coupled with the political developments in the United States, had her a little more nervous on this trip stateside than she had been in the past.

But while going through security for her return trip, she says, another experience left her with a very different feeling.

After undergoing a pat-down scan at the airport – she says she never uses the body scanners – she was approached by a stranger who had been waiting for her on the other side, and wanted to make sure Shahin hadn’t been “singled out” for her ethnicity.

“It brought tears to my eyes, and it still brings tears to my eyes,” she says.

“There are so many people with good common sense, and they have humanity in their heart.”

With reporting by Leena Latafat