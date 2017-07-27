

CTV Kitchener





A 29-year-old Cambridge woman has been arrested in connection to the suspicious death of Christopher Deweese, the man whose body was found in a farmer’s field earlier this month.



Waterloo police said the woman has been charged with one count of an indignity to a body.

She is scheduled to appear in Kitchener court Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police also confirmed that the Deweese did not die in the location where he was found.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of an earlier toxicology test conducted in Hamilton to determine the cause of death.

Police said the death is considered suspicious based on the circumstances where the body was located.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 519-650-8500 ext. 8660 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.