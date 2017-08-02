

CTV Kitchener





When the puck drops on the next Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League season, it will be without a team in Cambridge.

The Cambridge Winter Hawks will not take part in the 2017-18 Junior B campaign.

There have been ongoing issues between team owner Joe Machado and the Ontario Hockey Association, which governs the GOJHL.

Last season, the Winter Hawks were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Waterloo Siskins.