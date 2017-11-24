

CTV Kitchener





An elementary school in Cambridge’s east end was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.

The Waterloo Region District School Board said around 10:30 a.m. that a hold and secure had been enacted at Clemens Mill Public School on Saginaw Parkway.

School board officials said the decision was the result of a request by Waterloo Regional Police, and involved an incident outside the building. All students and staff members were said to be safe.

The hold and secure was lifted shortly before 11 a.m.

Under a hold and secure, people are able to move around a building freely, although nobody is allowed to enter or leave it.