

Mary Cranston, CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge family is hoping to make some final memories with their 10-year-old son, Joshua.

Joshua Bastin was diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy when he was just four-months-old and his parent’s don’t know how much longer he’ll live.

“It’s been really hard when he was diagnosed, his whole life just flashes through my head,” says Charlotte Bastin, Joshua’s mother.

Joshua requires around the clock care as he has never been able to feed himself, sit up or even speak.

“He makes noises, he does say dada. So, that’s the one thing he says, mommy doesn’t like that,” explained Jeremy Bastin, Joshua’s father.

Those moments of happiness is what the Bastins are in desperate need of.

Since travelling by air isn’t an option for Joshua, his parents are raising money through a GoFundMe page. They’re hoping to purchase a motor home to show Joshua more of the world.

“For me it would just be the memories. People say you can travel after. I’m assuming they mean after he’s gone. But I want those memories with him, like I want pictures of him at the beach or at Disney maybe,” says Charlottle Bastin.

There is no cure for Joshua’s disease.

A London motor home company has offered the family a discount if they can raise the funds. The Bastin family hope to lend the RV to other families who have a sick child.

With reporting by Leena Latafat