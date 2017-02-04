

Job evaluations are the biggest sticking point, but workers are also asking for a wage increase.

“There is a gap between our workers and other municipalities,” said Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig. “We’re prepared to solve that issue and I think we put a very good offer on the table.”

Ray Burigana, president of CUPE Local 32, disagrees saying the offer doesn’t come close to addressing the gap.

He also wants to know how city hall can justify massive city staff pay raises, pointing to the Ontario Sunshine List.

“In September of 2014 managers at public works and CSD received a $25,000 raise,” Burigana said.

Gary Dyke, the city’s manager, received an eight per cent raise in 2014 and 18 per cent raise in 2015.

“The city manager makes $216,000 a year, the premier of Ontario makes $208,000.”

The city says any raises given to city staff were handed out through an internal job evaluation process and that those wages are on par with other municipalities.

“We are average in our payment,” said deputy city manager Dave Bush. “We need to be competitive for talent, for attraction and retention.”

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Calver