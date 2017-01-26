

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A contract dispute could put nearly 200 employees of the City of Cambridge off the job as soon as next week.

The 185 members of CUPE 32, which represents the city’s outside workers, will be in a legal position where they could strike or find themselves locked out as of Feb. 2.

They have been operating without a contract since the end of 2016.

Outside workers is an umbrella term used for people who perform such functions as arena maintenance, park and pool upkeep, cemetery services, snow removal and mechanical work.

The union president claims that Cambridge’s outside workers are paid less than outside workers in neighbouring communities, and among the lowest rates of any outside workers in Ontario.

“Our members are proud to serve the residents of Cambridge and we want to continue to deliver quality public services that our community relies on,” Ray Burigana said in a press release.

“All our members are looking for is a fair contract that shows that our work is valued.”

Andrea Montgomery, the city’s director of communications, says the union has provided it with documentation around wage rates, which is being reviewed.

“Our goal … is to come up with a resolution that is fair, that’s reasonable for both the union and for Cambridge taxpayers,” she said.

Contract talks are expected to resume Jan. 31 with the help of a mediator.

With reporting by Allison Tanner.