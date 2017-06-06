Featured
Cambridge man wins lottery prize of more than $300,000
Kevin Pare of Cambridge won a Lotto Max prize of more than $300,000. (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation)
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Once a Cambridge man realized he had won a big lottery prize, he wondered what he should do.
After doing some research on his computer, he decided to wait a couple weeks before he claimed the prize.
It was only after what he figured out what he would do with his winnings – a family vacation and a home renovation top the list – that he called OLG and informed them he was the winner.
Kevin Pare won a total of $301,826.90 in the May 12 Lotto Max draw via a ticket purchased at the Pioneer gas station on Highway 25 in Milton.
