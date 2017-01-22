Featured
Cambridge man stabbed, another charged with attempted murder
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:56PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 21-year-old Cambridge man with attempted murder.
They say he was with a 20-year-old Cambridge man on Langs Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.
There was an altercation and the 20-year-old was stabbed.
The other man fled from the scene.
The victim went to a nearby residence and the homeowner called an ambulance and police.
The 20-year-old was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with a life-threatening injury.
Police say he received medical treatment and has since been released.
The 21-year-old is being held for a bail hearing.
Police say the two men knew each other and there is no concern for public safety.
