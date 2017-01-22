

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have charged a 21-year-old Cambridge man with attempted murder.

They say he was with a 20-year-old Cambridge man on Langs Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday.

There was an altercation and the 20-year-old was stabbed.

The other man fled from the scene.

The victim went to a nearby residence and the homeowner called an ambulance and police.

The 20-year-old was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Police say he received medical treatment and has since been released.

The 21-year-old is being held for a bail hearing.

Police say the two men knew each other and there is no concern for public safety.