A 27-year-old man from Cambridge suffered life-threatening injuries when the boat he was operating lost control and crash-landed on the shoreline.

The man’s injuries were serious enough that an air ambulance was brought in to take him to hospital.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Gold Lake, which is located about 50 kilometres north of Peterborough.

According to Peterborough County OPP, the man’s boat was seen travelling at a high speed before the collision.