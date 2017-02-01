

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man was killed Sunday when he was hit by a pickup truck while cycling in Regina, police in the Saskatchewan capital believe.

Regina Police say 42-year-old Jamey Gallon was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck and its driver took off before emergency crews arrived.

The driver has not yet come forward to police.

The truck is believed to be a Ford F-150 with damage to its front-end.

With files from CTV Regina