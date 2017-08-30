

CTV Kitchener





A mother and her five-year-old daughter were killed in a crash on Highway 401 southwest of London.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near the community of Dutton.

It involved a pickup truck, which had been travelling eastbound on the highway, and a van which had been westbound.

Elgin County OPP say the truck crossed over to the wrong side of the highway and hit the van.

Two people in the van – 42-year-old Sarah Payne and five-year-old Freya Payne, both of London – were killed in the crash. A six-year-old boy who was also in the van was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The 56-year-old Cambridge man driving the truck was also taken to hospital. His condition was also listed as stable.

The crash left people trapped inside both vehicles. The truck ended up on its side, and the van in a ditch along the highway. Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

The highway was closed in both directions until late Tuesday night.