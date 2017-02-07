Featured
Cambridge man fined for illegally hunting deer
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 1:24PM EST
A Cambridge man has admitted to hunting deer without a licence, with a prohibited rifle, and while trespassing.
The offences date back to last October, when a conservation officer discovered a trail camera and deer bait while investigating a trespassing complaint in Glen Morris, south of Cambridge.
The officer kept an eye on the site over the next few days, and eventually encountered the man – who was using a high-powered rifle during bow-hunting season.
According to the province’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the man appeared in Brantford court last week.
He pleaded guilty to three hunting-related offences, and was fined $1,000 per offence.
