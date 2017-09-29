

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man is facing charges including impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 401.

Elgin County OPP say Hubert Domonchuk, 53, is charged in connection with the Aug. 29 crash that left a mother and her five-year-old daughter dead.

The crash occurred near the community of Dutton, southwest of London. Domonchuk’s pickup truck crossed over to the wrong side of the highway and hit a minivan carrying the mother and daughter.

The van ended up in a ditch along the highway with significant damage, while the truck landed on its side.

Also in the van was a six-year-old boy, who survived the crash.

The full list of charges Domonchuk is facing includes two counts apiece of impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death, and one count apiece of impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and possession of cannabis resin.