

CTV Kitchener





A woman was seriously hurt during what police say was an attempt to kill her.

The attack brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the area of Dundas and Beverly streets in Cambridge around 8:45 p.m. last Friday.

They found a man and woman in a vehicle, and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The man allegedly drove into a police cruiser as he tried to get away. He was eventually placed under arrest when officers smashed out the window of his vehicle. The woman was taken to hospital.

A 21-year-old Cambridge man is now facing charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death, forcible confinement, assault and breaching a recognizance order.

Police say the man and woman knew each other.