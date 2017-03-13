Featured
Cambridge man accused of making child pornography
A Cambridge man is facing several charges relating to child pornography.
The 30-year-old man was arrested Friday, after Waterloo Regional Police officers examined electronic devices seized from his home.
He is accused of making child pornography, making it available, accessing it and possessing it.
Police say they were tipped off in February to the allegation that the man had uploaded child porn onto a social network.
