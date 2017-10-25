

CTV Kitchener





Justin Hogg showed up at the OLG headquarters Tuesday knowing he’d get a big check. He just didn’t know how big it would be.

Hogg had won The Big Spin, a lottery scratch ticket game in which winners are given the chance to spin a wheel offering prize amounts between $100,000 and $500,000.

Hogg’s spin netted him $250,000, which put an end to the nerves he’d been feeling.

“I couldn’t east and couldn’t sleep, but now I’m stoked to spend my windfall,” he said in an OLG press release.

Hogg says he plans to use his winnings to buy sneakers, purchase land in northern Ontario, fix up two SUVs, and help his mother buy a car and his grandmother take a trip to Hawaii.

He bought his winning ticket at Smart Stop Convenience on Chalmers Street in Cambridge.